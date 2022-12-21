Gary Lineker left staggered by SPOTY snub during rehearsal for

BBC host Gary Lineker was left flabbergasted after learning that English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick had not been named among the nominees for this year’s Sports Personality of the Year. The prestigious event takes place in Salford on Wednesday night, and Lineker will host the event alongside Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding.

This morning, however, Lineker took to social media to express his incredulity that Fitzpatrick had failed to make the six-contender shortlist. The 28-year-old won the US Open in June, and was widely expected to be among the nominees. Gymnast Jessica Gadirova, footballer Beth Mead, curling’s Eve Muirhead, cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and athlete Jake Wightman are in contention.

Lineker tweeted: “Starting rehearsals for for @BBCSPOTY and saw the list doesn’t contain @MattFitz94”, along with a series of embarrassed face emojis.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.