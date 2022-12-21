Gary Lineker reunites with ex-wife Danielle amid marriage split

Gary Lineker, 61, and his former wife Danielle Bux, 42, have remained on good terms despite their marriage split in 2016. The BBC football pundit appears to have reunited with his ex-wife for their annual Christmas tradition after he shared a photo alongside Danielle’s eldest daughter while in London.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a snap of her ex-husband alongside her eldest daughter, Ella, who she had in a previous relationship with Adam Willis.

She captioned the photo: “Our annual Christmas dinner”, as Ella and Gary were seen beaming while wrapped up warm in long coats.

“Always a delight,” added Gary as he posted the pic to his 1.1 million followers.

The former professional footballer and Danielle split six years ago after the latter wished to become a mother to another child, but father-of-four Gary felt too old to welcome a new baby.

