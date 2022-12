December 8, 2022 at 5:43 am



Every month, the Genealogy Resource Sharing Group meets at Ritter Public Library in downtown Vermilion to discuss resources and share tips. Bring your current project and your laptop and join in on the second floor. Library computers will also be available for use.

Ritter Library is located at 5680 Liberty Avenue in downtown Vermilion. Visit ritterpubliclibrary.org for details. Call (440) 967-3798 for more information.