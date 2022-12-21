Get 14 Star Wars Games For $21 For A Limited Time

If you’re in the mood to go to a galaxy far, far away, Fanatical’s Star Wars Collection offers an affordable trip down memory lane. The bundle comes with 14 Star Wars games, including several of the best Star Wars games of all time. The Star Wars Collection is only $21, so you’re getting the 14 titles (Steam keys) for only $1.50 each.

Three of our 10 favorite Star Wars games our featured in the bundle: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. KOTOR is arguably the most beloved Star Wars game, and with a remake in the works, now’s not a bad time to revisit this all-time classic.

Once you roll credits on KOTOR, you can jump into Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, which is also included in the collection. And if you’re looking for a more action-focused Star Wars game, both Force Unleashed games are in the Star Wars Collection.

While Jedi Knight II is probably the best in the sub-series, three other titles from that era are up for grabs here: Jedi Academy, Dark Forces II, and Mysteries of the Sith.

Only one aerial combat Star Wars game is included: Star Wars: Starfighter. But hey, you can also check out the original Star Wars: Battlefront II and the great 2006 RTS Star Wars: Empire at War.

Check out the full list of Star Wars games in the bundle below. This bundle is only available for a week, so make sure to snag it while you can. Also, make sure to check out Fanatical’s Winter Sale for even more deals while you can.

Star Wars Collection

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Empire at War

Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.