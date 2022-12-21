Categories
Guillermo del Toro’s Relationship With Netflix Is About To Become


When Netflix finds a partner it loves working with, it’s easy for those gears to keep turning. For the most part, we’ve seen the platform’s new movie releases cash in on relationships that see a recurring stable of actors like Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and other loyal players who are happy to work with the big red streamer. However, it looks like a new partnership is about to become even greater, as Guillermo del Toro made a promising statement on his work in the near future.

Though he obviously couldn’t spill any beans during our interview to promote his adaptation of Pinocchio on Netflix (opens in new tab), the famed filmmaker didn’t leave me empty handed. While it’s not quite an announcement that At the Mountains of Madness is back on, it’s a promising sign for del Toro fans all over, as he told CinemaBlend the following: 

I’ll tell you, we’re going to announce a couple surprising things in the next couple of months. They would kill me if I do it now, but a couple of really surprising things coming up from my partnership with them.



