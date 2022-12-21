Hamilton on Schumacher relationship: “not close” | thejudge13

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be joining the Mercedes team for the 2023 season. Hamilton is looking forward to the new test and reserve driver Mick Schumacher, but also clearly classifies his role in the team.

After leaving Haas as a regular driver, Mick Schumacher will return to the bench for the new Formula 1 season and become a reserve driver for Mercedes. This is certainly not the ideal scenario for the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who had wanted to continue fighting for points on a permanent basis.

On the other hand, it is a plus for the 23-year-old that he will be able to profit from the top drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and gain important experience – even if the record champion emphasised in an interview with Sport Bild that the role of the reserve driver has definitely changed in recent years.

“You don’t work that closely with the third driver anymore, it’s a lot of simulator work and not like it used to be, even though we’ll still be teammates,” the 37-year-old pointed out.

In other words, Hamilton and Schumacher will hardly meet each other in the course of their day-to-day work, which means there will be little personal exchange.

Nevertheless, Hamilton emphasised that the former Haas driver was “a great talent” and “an asset for Mercedes”.

“He is a German driver. His father Michael and Mercedes were already closely connected,” the British driver made clear.

While Mick Schumacher’s future in Formula 1 is likely to last for a long time, Lewis Hamilton is keeping a low profile on the subject. What is clear is that he has “not yet started contract talks with Mercedes about a collaboration after the 2023 season. There hasn’t been enough time yet, we’ve been on the road for two months at a time.”

Hamilton now finds himself thinking about ending his career. But then the feeling comes back that “other things” can wait and that “there is definitely more” he wants to achieve.

“It’s not going to be a hugely long time now, but I’m definitely going to stick around,” Hamilton said. “Quitting as a world champion is, I think, a dream that every athlete has – and so do I.”