Harrison Ford, 80, admits ‘stretch’ playing 77-year-old in 1923

Harrison Ford, 80, hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in his Hollywood career as he promotes his latest Paramount Plus series, while also filming the new Indiana Jones. The 1923 actor has spoken in a new interview about the “challenge” he takes on in his career, while even admitting that playing Jacob Dutton was a “stretch”.

Harrison spoke to the New York Times about his first television role alongside Helen Mirren, as he discussed his chaotic work schedule.

He said: “I’ve been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do. I don’t know how it happened. But it happened.

“I’m here to sell a movie. I don’t want to reinvent myself. I just want to work.”

The Indiana Jones star also joked about the struggle he had playing Jacob Dutton, three years younger than him.

