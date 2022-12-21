Harrison Ford, 80, admits ‘stretch’ playing 77-year-old in 1923

Harrison Ford, 80, hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in his Hollywood career as he promotes his latest Paramount Plus series, while also filming the new Indiana Jones. The 1923 actor has spoken in a new interview about the “challenge” he takes on in his career, while even admitting that playing Jacob Dutton was a “stretch”.
Harrison spoke to the New York Times about his first television role alongside Helen Mirren, as he discussed his chaotic work schedule.
He said: “I’ve been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do. I don’t know how it happened. But it happened.
“I’m here to sell a movie. I don’t want to reinvent myself. I just want to work.”
The Indiana Jones star also joked about the struggle he had playing Jacob Dutton, three years younger than him.
“There was a lot of collaboration with Taylor, with Harrison, and myself, to create what I call the ‘Jacob’.”
The director, Sheridan, also detailed the lengths he had to go through to get the Indiana Jones star for the longly-anticipated series.
He said Harrison flew down to Texas in his private plane to discuss the series, which hadn’t even been written yet.
Sheridan recalled: “I said, we’re going to do this thing together. [Harrison] goes, can I read a script?
“I said, you can when it’s written, but it ain’t written yet and you got to commit to it now. I need to know who I’m writing for.”
Sheridan likes to know who he is writing for as it helps him with character development.
After getting “two bottles of wine” down him, Sheridan eventually got Harrison to say yes to the role.
He concluded: “I got him on the plane as fast as I could, closed the deal and said, send me the next one. Then came Helen [Mirren], and the same thing. Have a glass of wine.”
Academy Award-winner Helen plays Cara Dutton, the wife of Jacob Dutton.
