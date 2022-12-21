Helen Mirren broke key rule to join 1923 cast

“And the script gets sent and you read it and you say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.”

However, Helen was so enamoured with the concept, and the prospect of working with Harrison, she wasted no time in agreeing to portray one of 1923’s most prominent characters.

Helen and Harrison previously co-starred in the 1986 drama film The Mosquito Coast, and their reunion was a major draw for working on Paramount’s two-season prequel series.

“This one was, ‘Are you interested?’ ‘It sounds interesting, can I read a script?’ ‘No, there is no script’,” she recalled on Fox.