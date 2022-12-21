Helen Skelton makes Strictly Come Dancing dig after losing

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez sailed their way through to this year’s dramatic Strictly Come Dancing final. They were even given a perfect score for this Couple’s Choice on the night, but Hamza Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Przystal were voted the winners by the public. Returning to her presenting duties on Channel 5, Helen took a cheeky swipe about the result.

The mother-of-three opened up about the BBC competition on Channel 5’s Christmas On The Farm.

She had a stellar final and was given 40 points by judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke for her Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret.

However, wildlife cameraman Hamza was the contestant who was crowned champion at the end of the night, despite getting the lowest total score from the judges.

Helen discussed the final on Tuesday night’s Christmas On The Farm which was filmed at Cannon Hall Farm, in South Yorkshire.

