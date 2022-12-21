Horror after pregnant mother found dead in London





Ailish Walsh, age 28, was found unresponsive by police officers at her home in Hackney, North London last Thursday (December 15). Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

It’s been revealed that Ailish was pregnant and a friend has claimed she had recently found out she was due to welcome a baby girl. Liam Taylor, age 37, had been changed with her murder and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Monday. He is understood to have been Ailish’s partner.

Mark Rogers, the Detective Chief Inspector leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. “I want to reassure them and residents who will be shocked by what has happened in their community, we are working hard to establish what has happened. “Anyone who witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has any information about this incident should contact police as soon as possible.” Anyone who has information on this case is urged to call the police on 101 and quote reference 6902/15DEC. READ MORE: Prosthetic limb help on the way for Ukrainian victims of Putin’s war

As of Wednesday, December 21, the GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal to raise £5,000 and has raised almost £10,000 with 252 donors. Teresa has thanked everyone for donating and has said any money left over after funeral expenses will go to Ailish’s children. She wrote: “Please keep sharing, as it will help the family with funeral costs. “Whatever is left over will go to her four young children that she has left behind “Please keep sharing to get Ailish home back with her children, so they can say their goodbyes to their mum. “Thank you all for your kind contributions.”