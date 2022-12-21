How Netflix is trying to transform tennis like Drive to Survive

“Tennis is a game that’s very … the fan base is much older and very stuck in traditional ways. So anything that can be seen as controversial and out of the norm – as in, not the usual rehearsed answers to press questions – people get really upset about it. I’d say there’s not enough invitation to, like, be different.”

As Fritz correctly identifies, it is almost as if the last two decades have written a new clause – “thou shalt not badmouth thy peers” – into the players’ unwritten code of conduct. The principle of sportsmanship is an admirable one, and when you have as much to say as Federer, there is no need for s—housery. But any kind of uniformity becomes stifling in the end, no matter how well-intentioned.

From this perspective, Denmark’s Holger Rune has been a welcome outlier in 2022 – a talented teenager with a flair for chaos and conflict. After his French Open quarter-final with his fellow Scandinavian Casper Ruud, the defeated Rune claimed that the usually understated Ruud had come up to him in the locker-room and yelled “Jaaa!” in his face. True or not, the story made a nice change from the vanilla.

“You can say what you want,” was Fritz’s view on the incident. “But in the end, it’s going to have a positive impact on the sport, because next time they play, there’s going to be a lot of buzz about it.”

This is exactly the sort of buzz that Break Point is also hoping to create. Whether the new series can match the impact of Drive To Survive must be doubtful, given that the sports-doc market is considerably more crowded now, and that the pandemic-related bounce for streaming services has fizzled out.

But if it can inject even a little more drama and inter-personal tension into what has become a rather mechanical tour, Break Point will have done tennis a huge favour. Whether the rivalries are confected or not.

