How old were parents in Christmas movies from ‘Home Alone’ to

Although certain Christmas movies stand the test of time, sometimes the appearances of its characters don’t, making it hard to gauge just how old our favorite characters are.

The internet had its collective mind blown when an image of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in The Father of the Bride sparked a debate of what 45-year-olds looked like in the 1990s.

With that in mind, Newsweek is looking back over the decades at some Christmas classics to investigate what the ages of famous festive movie parents were.

It’s a Wonderful Life—1946

It may be hardest to guess the ages of the onscreen parents in this movie as every character is seen through a black and white lens.

James Stewart famously played George Bailey in the heartfelt classic, and he was 38 years old at the time of shooting this masterpiece.

His onscreen wife, Mary Hatch, was notably younger at the time. Actress Donna Reed was just 25 in It’s a Wonderful Life.

A Christmas Story—1983

Let’s jump ahead a couple of decades to find the time when festive films really found their stride, starting with A Christmas Story.

Ralphie Parker’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Parker, were played by Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon. McGavin plays “The Old Man” in the movie and was 61 years old at the time while his wife was almost two decades younger as Dillon was 43 at the time.

Peter Billingsley recently reprised his role as Ralphie for the surprise sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, at the age of 51.

Die Hard—1988

Yes, it’s a Christmas movie. Just not your conventional feelgood holiday special.

Bruce Willis, as John McClane, may be younger than you’d think in the movie. Beginning his fledgling career as an action star, Willis was just 33 at the time. McLane’s estranged wife Holly Gennaro-McClane was several years older as actress Bonnie Bedelia was 40.

Bedelia returned for Die Hard 2, but was absent from the following three sequels.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation—1989

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was the third movie in the franchise, but the first attempt at a holiday movie.

At the time this was released, Chevy Chase, who played the family father Clark Griswold, was 46 years old, while Beverly D’Angelo, who played his wife Ellen, was 38.

Home Alone—1990

Perhaps the most famously forgetful parents in movie history, Mr. and Mrs. McCallister couldn’t blame age for their memory lapses.

Kate McCallister was the parent who started the cross-country trip to get back to her son, and actress Catherine O’Hara was just 36 years old at the time. John Heard, who played Kevin’s dad Peter, was 44. They returned for the Home Alone 2: Lost in New York but not for any of the following sequels.

The Santa Clause—1994

There are three parents to evaluate here as Tim Allen’s character Scott Calvin, soon to be Santa Claus, has to contend with his former wife Laura and her new husband Dr. Neal Miller.

Santa Claus, played by Allen, was 41 years old at the time. Wendy Crewson, who played Laura, was 38, while her onscreen husband Judge Reinhold was 37.

All three actors appeared in the follow-ups The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.