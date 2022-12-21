How to be more Wednesday – the Netflix hit that sparked a goth

Retailers would certainly agree. According to online personal styling service Stitch Fix, searches for “black dress” have increased by 91 per cent since the same time last year, while searches for “lace” have increased by 55 per cent, “tulle” by 20 per cent and “black velvet” by 17 per cent.

Pinterest, meanwhile, reports that searches for “Wednesday Addams costume” are up 50 times year-on-year, while clothing resale app, Depop, claims searches for Wednesday-inspired looks have risen by 1000 per cent since the Netflix drama first aired in November.

This is hardly surprising, since Depop is the resale site of choice for Gen Z, and goth is their trend of choice this winter. Or for some teens, every winter, since the allure of goth long predates Burton’s reboot. I know: I was one.

Tis a tale as old as time: girl rejects the forced pink plasticity that retailers foist on her, and finds an aesthetic that better suits her sarcastic personality. The eighties might not have had Pinterest, but they did have Cockburn Street, an Edinburgh mecca for all things black, leather, lace, studded and fishnet.