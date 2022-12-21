I Need You – FERC’s New Spire STL Decision Helps Secure Future of

On December 15, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a permanent certificate authorizing the Spire STL natural gas pipeline serving the St. Louis area to continue operations. Spire STL had been on a treacherous legal roller-coaster, wherein its owner got a FERC certificate in 2018, built and started operation of the 65-mile pipeline in 2019, then in 2021 saw its certificate “vacated” — wiped out — by a U.S. Court of Appeals. Then, during the white-knuckled tail end of the ride, with the winter of 2021-22 looming, Spire STL got emergency/temporary authorization from FERC to keep operating while a brand-new application for a certificate was being considered. In today’s RBN blog, we discuss the case — in which RBN played a part — and what it means for upcoming midstream projects.

We have to admit up front that RBN is a little biased in this matter, since we provided the support for Spire STL’s new “statement of need,” the part of the application directly responsive to the appellate court’s criticism. Still, even a genuinely neutral party would acknowledge that the case poses a number of interesting questions about how the need for pipeline capacity is assessed, the role of gas-supply diversity, and how gas infrastructure is approved.

As we said last year in Will You Be There? , the Spire STL pipeline (purple line in Figure 1) since November 2019 has connected the massive Rockies Express pipeline (REX; dark blue line) to the St. Louis area, much of which is served by Spire Missouri, a local distribution company (LDC) and affiliate of Spire STL. Prior to the startup of the Spire STL pipeline 37 months ago, the LDC received its gas primarily from Enable Midstream’s Mississippi River Transmission pipeline (MRT; green line), as well as from the MoGas Pipeline (too small to include on Figure 1 map) and the Southern Star Central Pipeline (pink line). (Connections to those pipelines, which deliver gas primarily from Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, have been maintained.)

Figure 1. REX, Spire STL, and Other St. Louis-area Natural Gas Pipelines. Source: RBN

The Spire STP pipeline was proposed as the most efficient way to provide St. Louis-area customers with supply diversity and lower natural gas costs by establishing an operational linkage to REX, a massive bidirectional pipeline between the Marcellus/Utica and Rockies production areas.

Following a lot of FERC precedent, Spire STL originally showed the need for the project by signing a firm commitment from the customer — in this case, its affiliate, Spire Missouri. Protests by landowners and environmental groups followed; among other things, they accused the Spire companies of “self-dealing,” and thus not showing a real need. FERC ultimately approved the project, finding in a 3-2 vote that the new pipeline was needed (with one of the dissenters being the now-outgoing chairman, Rich Glick). Naturally, project opponents asked for rehearing of the commission’s approval, but they could not go to court until FERC acted on the rehearing request, which FERC did not do until after it had already issued the follow-up orders to begin construction on the pipeline and then to start operations. By the time the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia saw the case, the pipeline was up and running.

Put simply, the Spire STL case ended up as a nightmare scenario for infrastructure investors. Spire STL went through the full regulatory process four-plus years ago, secured FERC approval to construct and start operations of its 65-mile pipe, and invested the money required, only to be told by a court after the pipeline had been operating for a year and a half that the regulatory approval no longer existed. The potential for this happening to much larger projects for any reason was a major downer for investors that are still just tiptoeing back into gas infrastructure investment.

In the intervening period between FERC’s original approval and the just-decided case, the shipper, Spire Missouri, had (1) acted in reliance on the new capacity and given up capacity on its original supplier, Energy Transfer’s MRT, (2) had retired some compression at its own storage facility, and (3) had retired some propane-injection capability for covering peak loads. Spire STL, in turn, had added various operational benefits for Spire Missouri, including pressure sufficient to inject gas into storage without running carbon-emitting compression and sufficient to serve growing loads on the western side of St. Louis. Thus, without the Spire STL capacity, Spire Missouri would find itself unable to meet winter loads.

While Spire STL is understandably pleased that it won’t have to throw its pipeline away, there are troubling aspects to how FERC made its decision. Most important, rather than finding that the Spire STL pipeline provides clear and significant benefits to Spire Missouri’s St. Louis-area customers, the commission appeared to suggest that, with the pipeline already built and in operation, and with a retirement of capacity and supply in reliance on the pipeline, the commission had little choice but to give it final approval — FERC was stuck.

In fact, the new application had been accompanied by an extensive demonstration of need, beyond simply catering to the desires of an affiliate. For example, it was shown that while the total natural gas load in St. Louis had not grown, it has been shifting steadily west into the suburbs — a challenge, given that the pre-Spire STL supply from MRT was on the eastern side of the system. This meant that, absent the pressure boost offered by Spire STL, significant new facilities would be needed on-system to transfer more gas from east to west. Also, an unaffiliated pipeline — MoGas, which sends gas into the St. Louis area from the west — weighed in, saying that the Spire STL pressure boost meant that MoGas won’t have to build a massive, complete duplication of its mainline to manage growth.

Very importantly, one of the original attractions of the Spire STL link to REX — access to low-cost Appalachian and Rockies natural gas — turned out to be true to an extent never anticipated in the original case back in 2018. During Winter Storm Uri , which famously drove Midcontinent gas prices to unprecedented levels (including a huge spike in the prices from Enable East/MRT; blue line in Figure 2 below) in February 2021, cities as far north as Minneapolis saw enormous increases in their natural gas cost, leading to long-running disputes over the ultimate recovery of the cost. However, the access to REX afforded by Spire STL allowed St. Louis to be the only major Midcontinent city not to experience sharply higher prices (red line). In other words, Spire STL helped consumers in the St. Louis area dodge a spray of bullets that hit many of their Midcontinent peers.

Figure 2. February 2021 Natural Gas Prices at Enable East, REX Zone 3, and Henry Hub. Source: Natural Gas Intelligence

And the economic benefit of REX access should be long-lasting. As we see it, the transformation of the Gulf Coast from a supply center to a demand center as LNG exports continue to grow (see Where It’s At for more on that) strongly suggests that, going forward, Southern prices will be higher than Northern prices for most of the year.

The fact that FERC did not appear to give any weight to these benefits of Spire STL is disappointing, since the company’s showing of need in the new application appeared to be a strong attempt to comply with where FERC is moving on certificate policy. It has been clear for some time that fundamentals-based showings of need are necessary to win the eminent domain authority that comes with a FERC certificate. But as the industry looks on at the ordeal that this short but very valuable pipeline had to go through, with there still being no clear FERC endorsement of how a showing of need should be done, it leaves another layer of uncertainty as investors decide whether pipelines are a good place to put money. As the commission does whatever it does with its pending revisions to certificate policy, it’s critical to know what kind of showing can clear the hurdle. This uncertainty is happening right at the point where inadequacies of gas infrastructure are again threatening the ability of the nation’s abundance of natural gas to get to market and hold prices down — see what’s been going on in recently the Wild,Wild West gas market for a case-in-point.

Finally, as far as Spire STL itself, we hate to say it but there’s a reason we said “helps secure” rather than “secures” in the title of this blog. That’s because, once the FERC declares its decision final, there’s always the potential for the same adverse parties to go back to court. If that happens, we believe the commission has many more facts to stand on now than it did in 2021. One saving grace in this uncertainty is that if no one seeks rehearing over the approval itself (as opposed to other issues like right-of-way remediation), they can’t ask the court of appeals to reverse the approval. We’ll know that answer (rehearing petitions) by the middle of January. Fingers crossed for a Happy New Year.

