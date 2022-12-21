In 2022, Apple planted seeds that could blossom into an

The news: Apple has long had a behind-the-scenes effect on advertising as the owner of iOS, but in 2022 it made a mark in a different way. The company known for sleek hardware and software made a full-blown pivot into digital services and advertising with it, launching a slate of ad channels and placements and toying with bringing ads to Apple TV+.

New category on the block: The iPhone has long been Apple’s biggest moneymaker, and it still is, but the Services category took center stage in 2022 and is where Apple’s advertising revenues reside.

The iPhone still reigned supreme in Q3 with revenues of $40.6 billion. Services, meanwhile, brought in $19.6 billion, making it the second-largest revenue category for Apple and the only other one to reach the double-digit billions.

Much of Apple’s ad revenues came from the App Store, where it debuted several ad placements including new slots on its home page and recommendations for other apps on download pages.

In May, Insider reported that Apple was planning to expand the Services category —which includes products like Apple Arcade, TV+, Music, Fitness+, and its advertising business—to focus more on streaming and advertising revenues. Hence, rumors that Apple TV+ would soon be the last major streamer to fall to the ad-supported video trend.

Dawn of the new ad giant: With its walled garden of billions of iOS users and sleek brand, Apple stands to benefit tremendously from challenging Google and Amazon’s search dominance, especially since the two leaders are facing more government scrutiny than ever.