In Yellowstone, wolves eat cougar scat, become leaders

A bacteria found in humans who are more susceptible to traffic accidents — and men less likely to follow rules — makes Yellowstone National Park wolves more prone to disperse from their packs and reign as pack leaders.
“But that doesn’t answer the question at all: ‘Is it to the wolf’s detriment or is it an advantage?’” said Kira Cassidy, a research associate with the Yellowstone Wolf Project.
A paper she co-authored with Connor Meyer, a graduate student at the University of Montana, and a handful of other scientists established that wolves infected with toxoplasma gondii are 11 times more likely to leave their pack than wolves that haven’t been infected — and 46 times more likely to become pack leaders.
The goods and bads of “toxo” infection still have to be studied, Cassidy said.
While the study showed that infection with toxoplasma gondii encouraged wolves to make riskier decisions, like leaving the pack and becoming a leader, it did not show that the animals were more likely to be hunted or habituated to human presence. Cassidy suspects that’s because wolves learn habituation from packmates. Abandoning the pack, however, is not taught.
Still, going solo means abandoning the benefits that come with living in a family unit: help taking down large prey, defending territory and raising pups. Yellowstone wolves are also short lived, eking out an existence for three or four years, on average, before dying. At least half die before reaching sexual maturity. So if wolf survival starts to drop because they’re taking more risks, that “wouldn’t be good,” Cassidy said.
On the flip side, leaving the pack prevents wolves from inbreeding. And because subordinate wolves occasionally breed but wolves that lead the pack almost always do so, becoming a pack leader gives wolves the ability to pass on their genes. A bacteria that encourages that behavior might provide some sort of advantage, Cassidy said.
“If a wolf gets a breeding position and has one successful year of breeding, maybe that’s enough,” Cassidy said. “They just pass on their genes. One litter. A live-fast, die-young type of thing.”
But that’s not what the paper focused on. Researchers didn’t measure benefits or costs. Instead, they documented the role the bacteria plays during two profound developments — dispersal and leading — in the lives of wolves.
“The fact that those key steps in the life history of the wolf are under substantial control by a parasite is pretty striking,” said Dan MacNulty, a wolf researcher at Utah State University.
Toxoplasma gondii comes from cats. A whole range of cats. House cats. African lions. Cougars. It can reproduce only in cats, but it moves from feline to feline via intermediate hosts: humans, hyenas and rodents, among others, that come into contact with the bacteria by getting too close to cats’ urine.
Once the bacteria reaches an intermediate host, the infection can spread from the intestinal lining to the brain, where it forms cysts, causing acute toxoplasmosis. Studies associate those cysts with behavioral change in rodents, chimpanzees, humans and hyenas.
That, scientists think, is intended to put hosts back in feline predators’ grasp by increasing aggression and hyperactive movement and decreasing fear of new things and animals’ avoidance of cats’ urine — typically a sign of a dangerous predator. A 2021 study, for example, found that infected hyenas were more bold and more likely to be killed by African lions. Once prey is consumed, the bacteria that takes up host in other animals’ bodies can reproduce in the cat, completing its life cycle.
“If a parasite can be said to be having a strategy, the strategy is to cause enough behavior change that it essentially is making its way back into a cat digestive system,” Cassidy said.
Toxoplasma gondii can cause complications during pregnancy, like spontaneous abortions and stillbirths. And while infections are otherwise asymptomatic, the cysts formed during infections can cause long-term behavioral health effects, correlated with a three times increase in humans’ likelihood to get in a car crash — and men’s chances of being “expedient, suspicious, jealous, and dogmatic,” according to a 2007 paper.
“Even though we aren’t eaten by felids, generally — wolves or humans,” Cassidy said, “it still kind of operates the same way with all mammals or with all warm-blooded species.”
In Yellowstone’s wolves, Cassidy said, the bacteria is coming from cougars — most likely their scat.
“For people who have a cat and a dog at the same time, occasionally the dog tries to raid the litter box,” Cassidy said. “We think that it’s probably happening in the wild as well.”
In both species the prevalence of toxoplasma gondii is increasing. In the first five years after wolves were reintroduced, none tested positive. Now, three to eight canines test positive annually. Yellowstone’s cougars are also increasingly testing positive: 45% of the big cats tested in 2004 and 73% from 2016 to 2020.
But Cassidy said the increasing incidence isn’t necessarily cause for alarm. Toxoplasma gondii is found across the world, she said, and likely evolved alongside mountain lions and wolves as they evolved in North America. Before 1995, when wolves were introduced to the park, the canines were absent from the ecosystem for almost 70 years. Hunters and trappers also dramatically reduced the number of cougars, Cassidy said, though the big cats started recolonizing Yellowstone in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Now, wolves and cougars have both returned to the park, so Cassidy said the growth is expected.
“This, to me, seems like a pretty natural cycle — 150, 250, 300 years ago-plus, we were probably seeing something very similar to what’s going on right now,” she said.
MacNulty was shocked to see how much wolf-cougar interaction was impacting wolf behavior. Wolves that had a high overlap with cougars — like canines in the north-ranging Junction Butte and Phantom Peak packs — were about twice as likely to test positive for toxoplasma gondii as wolves in less dense cougar territory. He thought that notable in an ecosystem where wolves are often associated with ecological change.
“Cougars are playing a profoundly important role in terms of what’s happening in the system,” MacNulty said. “They’re the primary host. They’re giving this parasite to wolves.
“And from that perspective, cougars are dictating the rules just as much as this parasite is.”
But the rules aren’t always favorable to wolves, Cassidy said. While some national headlines equated toxoplasma gondii with good leadership, the Yellowstone wolf scientist said her study only correlated presence of the bacteria and wolves’ likelihood of becoming leaders. That correlation doesn’t equate to good leadership, which will likely be the subject of a forthcoming paper evaluating the pros and cons of “toxo”-positivity, Cassidy said.
Still, anecdotal evidence suggests that wolves with toxoplasma gondii might have shorter leadership tenures, Cassidy said. Some packs in the northern part of the park where there’s high cougar density are “blinking out,” Cassidy said, referring to the Phantom Lake pack. The park deemed that pack “eliminated” in 2022 after almost all of its members were killed by hunters in southern Montana. There also have been other packs in the area between Gardiner, Montana, and the Junction Butte Pack’s territory that have lasted for a few years and then died off.
That’s in contrast to other, more southerly packs — Mollie’s Pack or the Cougar Creek Pack, for example — that have much lower levels of toxoplasma gondii infection and “really long leadership tenures,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said wolves with toxoplasma gondii were not more likely to be hunted, poached or killed by a vehicle.
Still, the study made MacNulty wonder whether Yellowstone wolves that made it as far south as Logan, Utah, could have been under the influence of the behavior-altering bacteria. That, he said, may have management implications for wildlife agencies managing wolves outside of Yellowstone.
“We’ve had wolves come through the mountain range right behind my house here that have collars on that biologists outside Yellowstone put on them,” MacNulty said. “To what extent are those long-range movements the consequence of risk-taking behaviors related to that toxic parasite?”
Cassidy pointed to data the Yellowstone Wolf Project has been collecting for the better part of 25 years about how wolves behave and interact with one another. Wolves, she said, behave differently for a “ton of different reasons”: age, social status and things that can’t be measured, like personality.
Behavior, Cassidy said, is generally a product of all of those factors. But, she said, it’s possible that funky conduct attributed to wolves’ personalities might not be due to personality at all.
“Maybe things that we’ve kind of attributed to personality previously were influences from toxo,” Cassidy said.
