Indonesia’s ‘The Big 4’ Is Netflix’s Second Most Watched

Indonesian comedy action movie “The Big 4” is the second most watched non-English-language film of the past week, new data shows.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, “The Big 4” tells the story of a by-the-book female detective who investigates the death of her father and follows a clue to a remote tropical island, only to find out his true identity as a leader of a group of assassins. Now hunted by his enemies, she has to team up with the crooks her father had trained – four retired, down on their luck assassins itching to get back in the game.

For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, the movie ranks second in the streamer’s global non-English film list with 16.4 million hours viewed. The top title over the same period was “God’s Crooked Lines” which debuted at the San Sebastian film festival and had a limited theatrical career in its native Spain.

Earlier this week, it also ranked fifth in the U.S. “The Big 4” also entered Netflix’s top 10 country film lists in 53 countries, including Indonesia where it is the top-ranked film title. It appeared in the top ten in countries including Argentina, Mexico, Finland, Spain and Greece. Within Asia it ranked in the top ten in The Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, Lutesha, and Kristo Immanuel. The movie features intense and fast-paced fight scenes, spectacular gunplay and explosions peppered with comedy and snappy punchlines.

The film was produced as a Netflix original by Frontier Films, part of the Screenplay Films cluster. Its first two films “May The Devil Take You” parts 1 and 2 were given theatrical releases, as was its third picture “The Girl in the Red Dress.” Frontier, which is partnered with Tjahjanto, has a slate deal with Netflix to supply a stream of films and TV series.

“[It is] a particularly Indonesian story that’s close to my heart,” said Tjahjanto. “It is thrilling to witness how the story can resonate and travel the world.”