Inflation rate cooled to 6.8% in November as gas got cheaper

Business·Breaking

Canada’s inflation rate cooled to 6.8 per cent last month as prices for gasoline and furniture went down, but the cost of food and rent went up.

Economists had been expecting the overall rate to cool by even more, to 6.7%

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
Canada’s inflation rate has cooled from record highs this summer in large part due to a big drop in the price of gasoline. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that gasoline prices across the country fell by 3.6 per cent during the month.

But those modest savings were offset by another uptick in the price of food, which has increased by 11.4 per cent in the past year.

Economists were expecting the inflation rate to come in a little lower, at 6.7 per cent.

