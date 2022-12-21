ITV fans fume as Clarkson keeps Who Wants To Be A Millionaire job

ITV is facing a backlash after it confirmed Jeremy Clarkson will keep his Who Wants To Be A Millionaire role “at the moment” after he received a record number of press regulator complaints for his comments on the Duchess of Sussex. Within the column, published in The Sun, Jeremy voiced his “hatred” for the royal and shared how he dreamed of seeing her publicly humiliated. The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) confirmed the former Top Gear host’s remarks had attracted more than 20,000 complaints.
IPSO said the newspaper column had become the most complained about article in its history.
Jeremy said of Meghan Markle: “I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”
“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he penned.
The 62-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to address the wave of criticism he received over the piece.
He said he was referencing Game of Thrones in the column, but he did not directly apologise.
Even Jeremy’s daughter Emily Clarkson said she stood “against everything” he wrote about Meghan.
The controversy left many wondering if Jeremy will keep his Who Wants To Be A Millionaire job.
Kevin Lygo, the managing director of ITV studios, told members of the Broadcasting Press Guild: “We have no control over what he says. We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Kim Shelley shared: “@ITV should be ashamed for letting Jeremy Clarkson remain the TV host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire after what he said.”
Dr Shrilla Banerjee commented: “Jeremy Clarkson to remain the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? says ITV boss. A mistake @kevinlygo @ITV. To say/do nothing empowers men like @JeremyClarkson. Shame on you @ITV. You will lose viewers and advertising revenue.”
However, Jack said: “@JeremyClarkson keeps his role as presenter of Who wants to be a Millionaire. Suck it up snowflakes.”
Rob Cook suggested: “I suspect ITV are only keeping Jeremy Clarkson on as presenter of Who Wants to be a Millionaire as I guess they already have episodes recorded and ready to air? If so, will he go after they have aired?”
