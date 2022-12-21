ITV fans fume as Clarkson keeps Who Wants To Be A Millionaire job

ITV is facing a backlash after it confirmed Jeremy Clarkson will keep his Who Wants To Be A Millionaire role “at the moment” after he received a record number of press regulator complaints for his comments on the Duchess of Sussex. Within the column, published in The Sun, Jeremy voiced his “hatred” for the royal and shared how he dreamed of seeing her publicly humiliated. The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) confirmed the former Top Gear host’s remarks had attracted more than 20,000 complaints.

IPSO said the newspaper column had become the most complained about article in its history.

Jeremy said of Meghan Markle: “I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he penned.

The 62-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to address the wave of criticism he received over the piece.

READ MORE: King Charles urged to issue statement in support of Meghan Markle