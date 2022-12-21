James Cameron Is Thinking About Relaunching The Terminator

The Terminator has been relaunched what feels like T-1000 times. But that’s not stopping discussions from happening for another installment, according to director James Cameron. He hasn’t helmed an entry since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, though he did produce as well as develop the story for Terminator: Dark Fate.
Speaking on the Smartless podcast (via The Playlist), Cameron conversed about themes and messaging in his movies. “Well, the Avatar films are about the environment; I’m not dealing with AI,” he said. “If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try and to launch that franchise again–which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided–I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.”