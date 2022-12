James Cameron Is Thinking About Relaunching The Terminator

The Terminator has been relaunched what feels like T-1000 times. But that’s not stopping discussions from happening for another installment, according to director James Cameron. He hasn’t helmed an entry since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, though he did produce as well as develop the story for Terminator: Dark Fate.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast (via The Playlist), Cameron conversed about themes and messaging in his movies. “Well, the Avatar films are about the environment; I’m not dealing with AI,” he said. “If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try and to launch that franchise again–which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided–I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.”



<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”History%20Of%20The%20Terminator%20Movies”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2019\/11\/07\/GSU_HistoryOf_Terminator_v3_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2019\/11\/07\/GSU_HistoryOf_Terminator_v3_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2019\/11\/07\/GSU_HistoryOf_Terminator_v3_8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2019\/11\/07\/GSU_HistoryOf_Terminator_v3_2500,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2019\/11\/07\/GSU_HistoryOf_Terminator_v3_700,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2019\/11\/07\/GSU_HistoryOf_Terminator_v3_700,1000,1800,2500,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: History Of The Terminator Movies

Terminator: Dark Fate was actually planned as the start of a trilogy. But that was put on hold after lackluster box office results for the film. That’s actually the second time in a row the series has landed in molten steel after a rough start. Terminator: Genisys also was supposed to see two sequels originally. That obviously didn’t pan out.

Keep in mind, as well, that Cameron has his hands full with the Avatar franchise. Avatar: The Way of Water just brought in over $435 million globally this past weekend. Avatar 3 is currently slated to premiere December 2024, with fourth and fifth installments coming afterward depending on box office totals.

While a new Terminator film seems a ways off (if it happens at all), there is a new game on the way for the sci-fi series. Tentatively titled Terminator Survival Project, the game takes place between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance.