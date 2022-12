Before the ship set off from Budapest, Jane had time to head off on a tour of the Hungarian capital.

She asked Twitter for recommendations, telling viewers: “I’d rather go on a recommendation” for a city tour.

After jumping in her hired car with the driver, she went to the city’s Grand Market, one of its top attractions.

However, after being shouted at by one of the stall holders, Jane unfortunately left unimpressed, saying: “It’s not my cup of tea.”