Japanese defence plans reflect a drastically changed security

Japan has announced a significant shake-up of its defence policy with a $320 billion capability improvement plan, the procurement of counter-strike capabilities and a pledge to increase spending to 2% of GDP by 2027.

In three new documents, the New National Security Strategy, the National Defence Strategy, and the Defence Capability Improvement Plan, the Japanese government has pledged to strengthen its military, citing the threat posed by China and North Korea.

Japan’s new defence push at a glance