Jeremy Clarkson backed by Ann Widdecombe who blasts ‘misogyny’

Ann Widdecombe admitted Jeremy Clarkson’s column about his hatred for Meghan Markle was “in very poor taste” but she claimed it was “ridiculous” to say he was being misogynistic. The 75-year-old addressed the wave of criticism Jeremy has faced since the article was published in The Sun on Dan Wootton Tonight. Within the column, Jeremy wrote how he’s dreamt of Meghan being publicly humiliated by having excrement thrown at her.
Speaking to Dan Wootton on Tuesday’s instalment of his GB News programme, Ann said: “The silly thing about this is it was in very poor taste but since when you were cancelled for poor taste?
“If you are going to cancel people for poor taste, you are going to cancel all the comedians. It is absolutely ridiculous.
“The other thing that’s ridiculous is that people are saying, ‘This is misogyny.’
“Well if he had said this about a man, no one would have said, ‘This is misandry’.
“I mean anything you say about women these days is misogyny even if it’s a very intellectual criticism, which it certainly wasn’t.
“I think the article was in bad taste, I would have never written it but he wrote it.
“He has got the freedom to do that. His editor obviously passed it, the lawyers obviously passed it, so, there we go.”
Dan replied: “Now I actually agree on that by the way because Clarkson is quite a comedic writer and there is something quite surreal in the way he pens his columns.”
“And the idea that if you take issue with something in the newspaper and therefore think he should be banned from television, I think is nonsense.
“Anyway, who else is going to do Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”
ITV boss Kevin Lygo said Jeremy will continue to host Who Wants To Be A Millionaire “at the moment”, despite his column attracting more than 20,000 IPSO complaints.
“We have no control over what he says,” Kevin explained. “We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
“So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful.”
Jeremy responded to the controversy on Monday afternoon, but it fell short of an apology.
He tweeted: “I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.
“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
