Jeremy Clarkson slammed by ITV boss over ‘awful’ Meghan Markle

“So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse, but no, I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful.”

Jeremy sparked a record 17,500 complaints to press regulator IPSO with his controversial remarks in his column.

Readers were left shocked after Jeremy admitted he dreamed of seeing Meghan paraded naked while excrement was thrown at her, in a reference to a scene from fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Jeremy’s column went viral in the hours following its release on Sunday and has since been taken down following a wave of complaints.