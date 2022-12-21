Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 financial stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday named three financial stocks he believes are worth buying.

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak that had been driven in part by Wall Street’s fears that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases could tip the economy into a recession next year.

But while investors continue to worry about a potential economic downturn, Cramer reminded them that that scenario is still avoidable.

“If you think the Fed will stop bringing the pain at some point in 2023, then … these names could become tremendous performers,” Cramer said.

Here are his picks:

Wells Fargo