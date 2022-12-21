Joe Lycett addresses Qatar ‘hypocrisy’ after comic slammed

Joe Lycett has spoken out after he was accused of hypocrisy when it recently emerged he played gigs in Qatar after he shredded £10,000 – which was later revealed to not be real cash – in protest of David Beckham’s association with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The comedian took to Twitter to address the renewed controversy, explaining he was paid by “UK comedy promoters” and not Qatar, and that the shows happened back in 2015.

On Monday, an article with the headline: “Joe Lycett played gigs in Qatar and Dubai – despite blasting David Beckham for being paid to go there.”

Reacting to the article, Joe tweeted: “Oops! I’ve been caught out.

“I did two gigs in Doha in 2015 and kept it entirely secret by writing about it in my own book and mentioning it in multiple interviews including with the NY Times!”

The comic went on: “If you’re interested, I was paid a few hundred quid (not by Qatar but by UK comedy promoters) but it was 2015 and that went a lot further back then.

