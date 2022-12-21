Join the Big Issue’s Christmas sales campaign

Support, always crucial, is now absolutely vital if they are to weather this storm.
Buying a magazine subscription can make a huge difference enabling each one of the 1,500 hard-working vendors to get help with fuel and food.
Any contribution also helps the Big Issue Group and its vital work backing those in need.
So its message to everyone is:
Purchase a magazine subscription, for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member, and support vendors directly. They receive 50 percent of net profits of a subscription sale, when this is allocated to an individual vendor.
Give, and enable the Big Issue Group to provide vital support getting vendors through the winter.
For more details visit:
Show your support for vendors this Christmas
Virgin Media O2 is also rolling out free mobile data to all Big Issue vendors to make sales easier. With nine out of 10 in-person transactions made via contactless in the UK, access to data is crucial for vendors to sell the magazine.
Those vendors that do move to contactless are seeing a significant increase in sales.
O2 gave more than 200 Big Issue vendors free data plans last year, enabling them to take contactless payments, providing vital support at a time when 52 percent of magazine sales are contactless.
Source link