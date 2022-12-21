JoJo Siwa Posted A TikTok Alluding To An “Unplanned Hookup” In

In case you need a refresher: Over the weekend, it was confirmed that JoJo and Avery had decided to split after three months of dating.
Earlier this week, JoJo’s mom Jessalyn shared a video to her Instagram story where JoJo said she “got used, for views and for clout.” “I got tricked into being told I was loved and I got fucking played,” she said.
Yesterday, Avery gave a statement to E! News claiming that JoJo broke up with her and that the relationship was real to her. “I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” she said. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”
Now, it seems like JoJo is responding to Avery.
“But I love you, why are you breaking up with me??!!!” reads the overlaid text as JoJo mimics along, before the “other side” responds: “You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you’re ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'”
JoJo had more to say in the caption, too. “And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore,” she wrote.
Yikes! This might be the end of all of it, but who knows — Avery might respond again. If she does, we’ll let you know.
Source link