Kate Moss’ Younger Sister Lottie Moss Shared Her Take On The

And now some of those so-called nepo babies are sharing their thoughts about it all — and some of their opinions just aren’t it.
In fact, Kate Moss‘s half-sister Lottie Moss just spoke out on Twitter, and she’s definitely getting some backlash.
In her posts, Lottie shared that she’s “so sick of people blaming nepotism” for why they’re not “rich and famous or successful.”
“Obviously, it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that, but guess what? Life isn’t fair,” Lottie wrote.
She continued, “If you put your mind to something, you can accomplish anything! So, instead of being negative about other people’s success, go and try and create your own!”
Lottie immediately received criticism for her tweets, with people posting that she clearly didn’t understand the advantage she had.
After reading some of the responses, Lottie admitted that she agreed nepotism helped people get ahead — but noted that she didn’t feel it was right to “abuse” people because of it.
“Did I ever say that nepotism isn’t a massive advantage?” she wrote, adding, “Obviously, it is, but if you don’t have that advantage, it’s not okay to abuse people on social media that do.”
She continued to act completely unbothered, even making a meme out of the whole thing.
But just a little while later, Lottie backtracked a bit, deciding to express her gratitude for the opportunities she’s been given.
“I obviously am so grateful that I have had the opportunities I’ve had; don’t get it twisted,” Lottie wrote.
She continued, “Obviously, I’m privileged being related to a huge model also.”
“And am privileged for numerous other reasons, and as I say, I am grateful for it all, but shitting on others because of it makes NO sense,” Lottie concluded.
Lottie’s comments come just a few weeks after she made a post reflecting on the past year, where she seemed to admit that her sister Kate never supported her.
“I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous, but believe it or not, that person never really supported me,” Lottie wrote on Instagram.
She later added, “Just remember, in this world everything is relative, and to remember everyone has been through their own traumas and experiences that they chose to deal with in their own way, so please be kind.”
Source link