Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck

Coster has proven himself as one of Hollywood’s small screen elites as talent reps pointed out the top range of TV salaries has leveled off at $750,000 to $1 million per-episode for main stars, with the next tier ranging between $600,000 and $800,000.

Although it’s been a successful role for Coster to take on, the obligation “really knocked a hole in their family life,” a friend spilled, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

“The show is such a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever!” dished the insider. “[Baumgartner] wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!”