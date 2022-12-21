Killer’s whole life order for murdering mum and 3 kids and raping

Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall arrested in 2021

An evil killer has been jailed for life after he admitted to murdering his partner and three children as well as raping one of the children as she lay dying. Damien Bendall, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges today at Derby Crown Court, where he was given a whole life order, meaning he will die in prison. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his then-partner, Terri Harris and three children at their home in Killamarsh but denied murder.

Bendall was charged with murdering Terri, her children John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, who was on a sleepover at the home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh between Friday, September 17, and Monday, September 18, 2021, Derbyshire Live reports. He changed his pleas to guilty today, admitting all charges. This included admitted to raping Lacey as part of his “brutal, vicious and cruel attacks”, in which he smashed in the victims’ skulls using a claw hammer, said prosecutor Louis Mably KC. Derby Crown Court was also told how in a police interview after his arrest, Bendall said: “Bet you don’t usually get four murders in Killamarsh do you – well, five (murders), because my missus was having a baby.” Mr Mably told Mr Justice Sweeney the Crown would be seeking a whole life term for Bendall, given the gravity of the offences.

Damien Bendall appeared in person at Derby Crown Court

(Left) Connie Gent (Right) Terri Harris and her children

Bendall was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital, having been injured prior to the arrival of Derbyshire police. He was charged with murder on September 22, last year. Opening the case, Mr Mably told the court how Bendall’s attacks unfolded at the Harris’ family home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, in September last year. He said: “The defendant brutally and viciously murdered his then partner, Terri Harris, who is aged 35 – and was in the early stages of pregnancy. “He also murdered Terri’s two children, by a previous partner, her 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter Lacey, and he murdered Connie Gent, also aged 11. She was a friend of Lacey’s who just happened that evening to be staying at Lacey’s house for a sleepover.” Mr Mably said the attacks “were of such ferocity” that, in essence, the victims “skulls were smashed in”. He told the court: “The circumstances of these offences are truly hideous and dreadful. These were brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children. The defendant attacked them using a claw hammer which he used to hit them over the head and on the upper body.

John Paul and Lacey Bennett with their father Jason

“The attacks were of such ferocity, in essence their skulls were smashed in and in the case of one of the children, 11-year-old Lacey, parts of her brain matter were found on the living-room floor. It was perfectly clear none of the victims stood a chance.” Mr Mably, recounting Bendall’s likely movements through the family home, said: “It does appear each (victim) was attacked in a different room, (and) appears he went around the house looking for them, attacking them each in turn, in order to kill them. “One of the dreadful facts about this case is that during the attacks, the defendant raped 11-year-old Lacey, and this included raping her as she lay dying from the head wounds he had inflicted with the hammer.” Mr Mably said: “During the day the girls and John spent the afternoon outside the house, selling sweets in order to fundraise for Cancer Research. Happy and go lucky. This was in fact recorded in part on the girls’ mobile telephones and other parts of their movements in that afternoon were recorded on local CCTV.” A clip was played in court – a recording Connie and Lacey made on their phone with a poster they had made for their sweet stall.