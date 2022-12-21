Kim Cattrall announces beloved mum Shane has died aged 93

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,’ she tweeted.

“At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

After the tragic event, Kim told the Daily Mail: “There is a well of sadness in me. I am different now and I will never be the same.”

“No one can prepare you,” she explained. “He was suffering from depression but depression is a curious thing and it can be impossible to detect if someone does not want you to know.”