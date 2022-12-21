KuCoin Labs Launches Incubation Program for Web3 Builders

Quick take:

KuCoin Labs, the incubation and research arm of KuCoin, today announced the launch of its long-term incubation program to accelerate Web3 builders. The program’s first season, The Astro Selection, will last for eight weeks and will focus on GameFi, NFT and the metaverse.

The incubation program is composed of five main components. During the program, there will be mentors’ lectures, workshops and tutoring sessions. The program will also provide all-round guidance including business development, technical framework, marketing and community and business strategy.

A strong mentor line-up including experienced developers and product managers, outstanding security experts, and entrepreneurs of blue-chip projects will be present to guide the participants on achieving short-term growth in the Web3 space. They include NGC Ventures, Maven Capital, CoinWeb, Icetea Labs and others.

All projects participating in the incubation program can receive additional investment from KuCoin Labs to accelerate their growth. Lastly, participants will have the opportunity to access KuCoin Labs’ diverse industry networking resources directly for funding, partnerships, professional services and more.

Alongside KuCoin, the program has onboarded three co-incubators, DoraHacks, Republic Crypto and Odaily.

A global hacker community, DoraHacks organises crypto hackathons and builds blockchain developer networks. In May, DoraHacks raised $20 million in a Series B round. The community’s seed money accelerator, DoraHacks Ventures, also provides investment and incubation for open-source projects.

Since 2017, crypto advisory firm, Republic Crypto, has assisted more than 40 projects in token economics, fundraising, and partnerships. The firm has also extended its services into smart contract development, public token offerings, staking infrastructure and more.

Launched in 2018, Odaily is a China-based web3.0 and blockchain-focused media platform with a reader base of 50 million and over 800 clients.

The incubation program is also supported by MoonRock Capital, Vertu, CDH Investment, IOBC Capital, and Matrix Partners. Builders who are interested in the incubation program can apply via the application portal which is open until Dec 31.

