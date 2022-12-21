LadBaby’s Christmas number one streak in peril as classic hit





LadBaby are at it again. They’re about to release their fifth Christmas charity single, Food Aid, with proceeds “going to The Trussell Trust”. And while their success has looked like a sure thing over the past week, they may be about to lose their Christmas number one streak.

At the moment, Ladbrokes has placed LadBaby as the favourite to claim this year’s Christmas number one. They currently have a powerful 1/4 on claiming a fifth win. This year’s track features Martin Lewis as well as some impersonators for other major stars, including Paul McCartney and Elton John. However, things are beginning to get a little tense at the top. Ladbrokes have recently slashed the odds on a few major Christmas number one contenders – and LadBaby’s biggest threat at the moment is Wham! Yes, their legendary hit, Last Christmas, is still a favourite with Brits, and the odds of it beating LadBaby are getting better each day. Ladbrokes have awarded the song a staggering 5/1 on claiming this holiday season as its own.

If Last Christmas were to grab the top spot, it would be the first time the Wham! track has done so. The year it was released the George Michael track lost out to Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas – the very song LadBaby are parodying. LadBaby and Wham! could both lose out this Christmas, however. YouTube group The Sidemen have also released their own pitch for 2022’s Christmas number one: Christmas Drillings. The track features JME as well as Sidemen members KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, and more. What’s more, the song’s profits are also being donated to a charity – Fareshare. The group have recently been awarded 8/1 odds from Ladbrokes – and it’s easy to see why. The Sidemen recently released an exclusive physical version of their single at HMV for a meagre £3.99, and the music retailer has already reported “strong sales” after shifting 3,000 copies in just a “couple of hours”.

HMV and Fopp’s managing director, Phil Halliday, said of The Sidemen’s track: “This Christmas is going to be tougher than ever for millions of people, so we’re happy to be doing our bit to raise money for Fareshare with this brilliant charity single.” The Sidemen’s manager, Jordan Schwarzenberger, said: “We’re delighted to have hmv behind us in our big push to raise money for Fareshare and make thousands more meals available to those who need them most.” Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said: “LadBaby looked a complete certainty for yet another Christmas number one, but with the Sidemen and Wham! now hot on their heels, the latest odds suggest the race is fast-becoming wide-open.”