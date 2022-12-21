Lana Del Rey Used A Single Billboard For Her New Album And It’s

You know Lana Del Rey. She’s iconic in so many ways. Like, remember when she wore a Dillards dress to the Grammys??????
Well, she recently announced a new album, called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.
Normally, artists will promote with a bunch of billboards in highly populated areas like New York City, Los Angeles, etc. But not Lana.
She revealed on Instagram that she only used one billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma for promo.
“It’s personal,” Lana wrote in the comments.
Lana’s ex when he drives to go get coffee every day:
That’s all, folks. You can stream Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. when it drops in March. Toodles!
