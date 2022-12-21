Lionel Messi to extend PSG contract as Argentina star ‘not

Lionel Messi has decided to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract and stay in France for at least one more season, according to reports. The Argentina hero is fresh from a scintillating World Cup triumph, which came as a major boost in his quest to retire as the greatest footballer of all time.
Naturally, Messi’s sole focus over the past few weeks had been on international football with Argentina gunning to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986. He dazzled in Qatar with a seven-goal showing, including two in the final as France were beaten on penalties after a thrilling contest.
With his PSG contract due to expire at the end of the season, questions remained over the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s next course of action. Barcelona have flirted with the idea of a reunion and a switch to MLS side Inter Miami had also been touted, but it now appears as though Messi’s mind is made up.
According to Le Parisien, the 35-year-old is poised to extend his stay in the French capital until at least the end of the 2023/24 season after an agreement in principle was reached with his entourage during the World Cup.
That could break up the formidable trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, who have been well amongst the goals since the start of the season. Messi’s stint in France got off to a painfully slow start after leaving a 21-year spell at Barcelona behind, but he is up and running this campaign with 17 goal involvements in 13 league matches.
Many believe that the silky forward’s World Cup victory practically ends the GOAT debate between himself and long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who crashed out in the quarter-finals with Portugal after scoring just once. The former Manchester United star is reportedly ready to wave goodbye to European football and accept a big-money offer to play in Saudi Arabia.
Messi and co trekked back to Argentina with the World Cup trophy this week, receiving a rapturous reception as millions flooded the streets of Buenos Aires and his home city, Rosario.
He could be set for an awkward reunion with Mbappe, however, after Argentina players opened themselves up to criticism for poking fun at the French star. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was at the centre of the controversy as he carried around a doll with Mbappe’s face on it during the bus parade.
