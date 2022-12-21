Live updates: Zelenskyy visits the White House to meet with

Zelenskyy’s message to Putin: I stand with Biden and the U.S. Zelenskyy was asked what message he hoped to send to Russian President Vladimir Putin by visiting the White House — his first known trip outside his own country since the invasion began over nine months ago. “As to what is the message for Putin? I am standing here in the United States with President Biden on the same podium because I respect him as a person, as a president, as a human being, for his position,” he said. “And for me, this is a historic moment.” Zelenskyy also noted that he maintains a close dialogue with the American president, which led to the acquisition of the Patriot missile system. Zelenskyy admitted that, if the war continued, he would likely ask for more before quickly adding, “We are in a war. I’m sorry.” “We’re working on it,” Biden quickly quipped.

Biden insists Patriot missile system is ‘not escalatory, it’s defensive’ When asked about whether the United States had made an “escalatory assessment” by agreeing to send Ukraine a Patriot missile battery, Biden said that he “did not discuss that at all,” adding that the system was “not escalatory, it’s defensive.” “We would love for them not to use it,” Biden said. A senior U.S. defense and a senior U.S. military official declined to say whether Ukraine gave the U.S. any assurances that they would not use the Patriot missile system to shoot down Russian aircraft in Russian airspace. “This is a defensive system and the Ukrainians will use it to intercept incoming missiles,” the senior defense official said. “We expect that it will be used as the defensive system that it is.” The Patriot system will not be linked to other NATO air defense systems, the officials said.

Zelenskyy says a just peace means ‘no compromises’ When both presidents were asked what a fair end to the war could look like, Zelenskyy did not equivocate. He said a just peace for him as president would mean there is “no compromises as to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of my country (and) payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression.” Zelenskyy said in answering the question he thought of the many parents who have “lost their sons and daughters on the frontlines.” “So what is a just peace for them?” he asked.

Ukrainian reporter says his family wouldn’t be alive without U.S. assistance A Ukrainian reporter thanked Biden and said that his family wouldn’t be alive without the assistance of the United States. The reporter went on to ask, what would be the “fair way” to bring the war to an end. “I think we share the exact same vision, that free, independent and prosperous Ukraine,” Biden said. “It could end today if Putin had any dignity.” “He though he could break NATO,” Biden said. “He was wrong, wrong, wrong.”

Biden says NATO and EU remain united in support of Ukraine President Joe Biden said Wednesday that NATO and European Union allies remain more united over the defense of Ukraine than any other topic. American allies in Europe fully understand what’s at stake over Russia’s war in Ukraine, Biden said, emphasizing that there has been no major invasion of a European country since World War II. “They see no signs that Putin is going to do anything to change that unless we resist and we help the Ukrainians resist,” Biden said, responding to questions from reporters in a joint news conference at the White House. While Putin may have aimed to weaken NATO and Europe through this invasion, Biden said that the Russian president had only strengthened the alliance. “He produced a more united Europe with Sweden and Finland joining [NATO],” Biden said about Putin. “So I don’t see any reason to believe there’ll be any lessening of support.”

Zelenskyy offers thanks to Americans, describes U.S. and Ukraine as ‘real partners’ Zelenskyy began his remarks during a news conference with Biden by thanking the American people for supporting Ukraine’s efforts in its ongoing war with Russia. “I am thankful for all of this,” Zelenskyy said, referring to aid provided by the United States. He described his visit to Washington, D.C. as a “historic one,” saying that he believes it marks a “new phase” in Ukraine’s relationship with the United States, describing the two countries as “real partners.” Zelenskyy also extended his appreciation to Congress, saying he is looking forward to meeting with lawmakers during their joint session later on Wednesday and hoped they would pass the spending package including new aid for Ukraine. “We need to survive this winter,” he added.

Biden reiterates support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s continued fight against Russia Biden expressed his continued support for Zelenskyy in a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, emphasizing that his Ukrainian counterpart and his country “will never stand alone.” Noting Russia and the Kremlin’s “escalated” and “brutal attacks” that target civilian infrastructure, Biden said that “it’s important for the American people and for the world to hear directly from you, Mr. President, about Ukraine’s fight and the need to continue to stand together through 2023.” Zelenskyy is set to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress later Wednesday. Biden took the opportunity to take multiple shots at Russian leader Vladimir Putin, accusing him of attacking democracy and undermining international agreements of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The president emphasized the need to pass the omnibus spending bill to provide more assistance to Ukraine, as he further summarized the international support and assistance provided to Kyiv. He commended the spirit of the Ukrainian people who have endured nearly 10 months of war despite the hardships and attack on infrastructure that undermines basic needs, such as access to electricity, and turning winter into a weapon. “Three hundred days of the Ukrainian people showing Russia and the world their steel backbone, their love of country and their unbreakable determination — and I emphasize unbreakable determination — to choose their own path,” Biden said. To conclude, Biden invoked the spirit of Hanukkah and its story of a small band of Jewish defenders fighting for their freedom, a reminder that “light will always prevail over darkness.”

Zelenskyy and Biden kick off show of unity and force with Oval Office meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered President Joe Biden “all my appreciation” in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, before the wartime leader is set to deliver an address to a joint meeting of Congress. At the Oval Office meeting, Biden confirmed that the U.S. will be giving Ukraine the Patriot missile battery the country has requested to counter Russian missile and air attacks. Zelenskyy, who was near the front lines in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday before making his first known trip outside of his country since the start of Russia’s invasion about 10 months ago, gave Biden a military medal he said a Ukrainian soldier wanted Biden to have. Read the full story here.

No guests in the House gallery for Zelenskyy speech House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members of Congress on Wednesday that “for security reasons” no guests would be allowed in the House gallery for Zelenskyy’s address. “Please note that, for security reasons, the House Sergeant at Arms has announced that there will be no guests allowed in the House Gallery — with the exception of official guests of President Zelenskyy,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. The U.S. has worked to ensure Zelenskyy’s security, on the ground and in the air, even providing military aircraft to carry him to Washington.

In Oval Office meeting, Zelenskyy thanks Biden and Americans Seated in the Oval Office with Biden, Zelenskyy thanked the president, Congress and the American people for their support as Russia’s war in Ukraine surpasses 300 days. Biden spoke briefly, promising continued support for his Ukrainian counterpart’s country as well as a Patriot missile battery and training. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said it was hard to articulate how much he and his country appreciated the U.S. for its aid. “Really all my appreciation from my heart, the heart of the Ukrainians — all Ukrainians — from our nation,” he said in English. To further show his thanks, in what was a particularly poignant moment, Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian officer in Bakhmut — a city Zelenskyy visited Tuesday where some of the fiercest fighting has continued for weeks — asked that his Ukrainian “Cross of Military Merit” be given to Biden. The officer leads a HIMARS battery, a truck-mounted rocket launcher provided by the U.S. that was long-desired by the Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian president added that the soldier told him that “many (of) his brothers, this system saved.” Biden said the honor was “undeserved but much appreciated” and cited a military tradition he learned from his son Beau Biden, who fought in Iraq, to provide command coins. “I will make sure he gets one of those,” the president said, adding that he hoped to contact the Ukrainian officer as well.

Biden invokes late son Beau Biden, offers challenge coin for Ukrainian soldier Zelenskyy brought Biden a medal that he explained a Ukrainian soldier had asked be delivered to the U.S. president. In exchange, Biden explained how he and his late son Beau, who served in the military during the Iraq War, had a tradition of exchanging challenge coins — specially minted coins that represent different battalions and are often exchanged between soldiers or law enforcement. President Joe Biden holds a medal presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images Biden asked Zelenskyy to take a challenge coin back to the soldier.

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to meet Zelenskyy before speech Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is running for House speaker, told reporters that he plans to meet with Zelenskyy before attending the Ukrainian president’s speech to Congress on Wednesday. He shared the news after meeting with Senate Republicans to “strategize” over the omnibus spending bill. He did not say where he stood on providing Ukraine more aid. McCarthy had previously said he would not provide Ukraine with “a blank check” should he be elected speaker when Republicans assume control of the House in the new year. “We didn’t talk about that much,” McCarthy replied when asked if future funding for Ukraine came up in his meeting with Senate Republicans.

Blinken announces $1 billion drawdown of arms and equipment for Ukraine Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday — just ahead of Zelenskyy’s arrival — a $1 billion drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine, which will include expanded air defense and precision-strike capabilities as well as munitions and other equipment. “Today’s assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems,” Blinken said, further confirming the widely reported news that the U.S. would provide Patriot missiles. The $1 billion is the 28th drawdown of arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, according to the State Department, and it brings the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration. The Defense Department is also announcing a separate $850 million package of security assistance under its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy arrives at the White House After an overnight journey from Kyiv, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Wednesday in his first known trip outside of the country since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He was met by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and a Marine honor guard Wednesday shortly after 2 p.m. He shook hands with the president and first lady and posed with them before the news media before walking into the White House. Zelenskyy journeyed to the U.S. aboard a U.S. military plane, and he traveled to the White House via car for a bilateral discussion with President Joe Biden shortly after landing. The two leaders are expected to speak to the news media once they complete their meeting, and then Zelenskyy will travel to Capitol Hill to address Congress. The Ukrainian president’s trip appears to be part of an effort to further secure aid from the U.S. and to galvanize support from lawmakers and the American people. “I don’t want to get ahead of the president in terms of decisions he has yet to make about what that security assistance will look like,” John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” “but clearly, we’re going to make sure that President Zelenskyy, when he leaves this country, knows that he’s leaving with the full support of the United States going forward.”

Zelenskyy says he’s in Washington to ‘thank the American people’ Zelenskyy announced his arrival in Washington, D.C., via his Telegram channel Wednesday. “I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support,” he wrote. “And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer.” The Ukrainian president, who is making his first known trip outside of his country since Russia’s invasion, said he and Biden would “hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine” through continued bilateral cooperation between the two countries. “Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our entire land, to all our people,” Zelenskyy added.

White House: ‘Safe to assume’ Zelenskyy was in the motorcade that arrived on Pennsylvania Ave. The White House said that it was “safe to assume” that a lengthy motorcade that arrived on Pennsylvania Avenue in the early afternoon on Wednesday carried Zelenskyy and his delegation. The fleet of SUVs, which had government plates but not flags, came to a stop at Blair House, a residence across the street from the White House that is used by foreign dignitaries visiting the president. Ukrainian flags decorated Pennsylvania Avenue leading to the Capitol.

Zelenskyy traveled on U.S. military aircraft, sources say Zelenskyy traveled on U.S. military aircraft to Washington and will do the same when he departs, two U.S. officials told NBC News. The U.S. has been involved in security logistics and provided travel assistance throughout his journey, multiple officials said. One official added that NATO allies provided fighter jets to help with escorts during transit. A Ukrainian flag could be seen flying over Blair House, a residence across the street from the White House where foreign dignitaries typically stay when visiting the U.S. Mike Memoli and Sally Bronston contributed reporting.

McConnell calls Ukraine aid a ‘direct investment’ in U.S. interests Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said just prior to Zelenskyy’s arrival in the U.S. Wednesday that supporting Ukraine is “morally right” and a “direct investment in cold hard American interests.” The longtime GOP leader also called for more support for Ukraine, and said that Republicans “pushed hard” for increased security assistance. “The reason is that a big bipartisan majority of the American people and a big bipartisan majority in Congress support continuing to assist Ukraine is not primarily about inspiring speeches or desire to engage in philanthropy,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “The Ukrainian people are courageous and innocent, and they deserve our help. President Zelenskyy is an inspiring leader. But the most basic reasons for continuing to help Ukraine degrade and defeat the Russian invaders are cold, hard, practical, American interests.” He added: “By assisting Ukraine today, America is directly demonstrating our commitment to the basic principles of territorial integrity and national sovereignty, changing the calculus for others considering military aggression and lowering the odds of a far costlier and far more deadly future conflicts in the process. So I’ll say it one more time: Continuing our support, continuing our support for Ukraine is morally right, but it’s not only that, it’s also a direct investment in cold hard American interests.”

Pelosi releases letter that contains Zelenskyy’s invite to speak House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the letter she sent Tuesday inviting Zelenskyy to speak Wednesday evening to both chambers of Congress. Sent “on behalf of bipartisan Congressional leadership,” the letter applauded the Ukrainian people and its fighters for their “iron will” and “unbreakable spirit” and asked for the Ukrainian leader to address a joint meeting of Congress. “The fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote. “We look forward to hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination. Thank you for your leadership and consideration of this request.”

Zelenskyy has landed in the U.S. A senior Ukrainian official confirms to NBC News that Zelenskyy has landed in the United States. He’s expected to visit the White House before addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.

Sen. Coons says Zelenskyy’s trip comes at ‘critical moment’ Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., wore a blue and yellow tie in the halls of Congress on Wednesday to match the Ukrainian flag’s colors. He said Zelenskyy’s visit was a “critical moment” for Congress and Americans to understand how essential its “support is to the success of their fight against Russia.” “President Biden today gets a chance to remind the American people what we’ve accomplished by pulling together our allies throughout the world to stand for freedom,” he said. Though Congress is poised to pass a spending package that includes additional support for the country’s fight against Russia, GOP support for future funds is not assured. Coons said the audience for the speech is “the American people,” which he said includes “the new House majority” that is skeptical of Ukraine aid. Republicans retook the House in November’s midterms. “It’s a huge investment,” Coons said. “So I have Delawareans asking me: Why are we in this fight? Why does it matter to us? It’s important for President Zelenskyy to say thank you to the American people and to clarify why they’re fighting what they’re fighting for, and what difference it’s going to make.”

Zelenskyy’s other recent surprise visit was to the front lines Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands out the State Award to a soldier during a ceremony in Bakhmut on Tuesday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP – Getty Images On Tuesday, Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to greet troops on the front lines in Bakhmut, an eastern city that has seen months of intense fighting with Ukrainian forces largely holding out against Russian attacks. There, Zelenskyy appeared to allude to the trip to Washington before the official announcement. A group of soldiers who helped defend Bakhmut gave him a Ukrainian flag and asked him to get it to Congress — and the Ukrainian president promised to give it to Biden himself. “The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Zelenskyy said, according to The Associated Press. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough.”

