‘Love Actually’s Flaws Make it Lovable, Actually

As Bill Nighy croons in Love Actually, Christmas is all around, which means it’s become impossible to avoid the polarizing genre of holiday films. Few tinsel and romance-infested movies do it better than 2003’s Love Actually, a film that has aged both horribly and wonderfully. There is much in this flick to inspire eye-rolling, such as the power imbalance in many of the relationships (boss/secretary, Prime Minister/junior staffer, boss/manager, boss/housekeeper, etc.) and the absurdity of characters allegedly falling in love despite barely knowing or communicating with each other. It’s a film that, at times, doesn’t seem to understand love or even how real human relationships work. Yet, these flaws are exactly what make Love Actually an enduring Christmas classic. Its greatest strength is its unique ability to make its audience hate it just a little bit while they rewatch it for the 20th time.

The Flawed Nature of Insta-Love

Perhaps the most common criticism of Love Actually is that it has a tendency to depict unhealthy and/or unrealistic relationships in a glowing light. For example, the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) falls in love with his junior staffer Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) after only a few brief interactions, one of which entails her being inappropriately hit on by the President of the United States (Billy Bob Thornton). Mark (Andrew Lincoln) is obsessed with his best friend’s new bride (Keira Knightley) despite rarely interacting with her. Jamie (Colin Firth) falls for his housekeeper despite not speaking the same language. Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) becomes enamored with Joanna (Olivia Olson) even though he strongly suspects she doesn’t know his name. Sarah (Laura Linney) can’t stop thinking about Karl (Rodrigo Santoro) even though the man barely speaks.

Granted, all of these connections feel forced and a bit ridiculous due to the fact that they seem to instantly occur. But narrative films sometimes find it necessary to gloss over the “falling in love” process as this wonderful experience typically takes weeks, months, or even years to occur in the real world. Audiences don’t want to watch a montage every time characters fall in love to accurately convey the amount of time it took them to catch feelings. This is especially true in an ensemble film, in which it is enough of a challenge to establish the identities and relationships of all the characters without the audience feeling bewildered. (I’m still not sure what the connections are between some of the characters and I don’t think writer/director Richard Curtis is sure either.) So, yes, the timelines of love here are significantly condensed.

Healthy Relationships? No, Actually

Image Via Universal Pictures

Nonetheless, it is hard to argue that Love Actually, at least in the examples listed above, is always portraying love in a healthy way. There’s nothing particularly romantic about chasing after your best friend’s wife. (For one thing, it is a severe violation of the bro code.) There are also very few meaningful exchanges happening between these couples, especially Jamie and his housekeeper, who do not speak to each other in the same language until the day he proposes to her. (Jamie, recently cuckolded, is clearly searching for a rebound and convincing himself it’s true love.) The Prime Minister seems to have absolutely no qualms about chasing after one of his own staffers. (Perhaps Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky do not exist in the Love Actually cinematic universe). And although Sarah is a sympathetic character and Sam is just a kid, the film is still romanticizing the notion of being in love with someone you don’t know in the slightest. None of these examples set good lessons that one should carry forth into the world. If you don’t know someone, you are not in love with them, no matter how convincing of an actor Colin Firth might be.

But here’s the thing: movies are not viewed as instruction manuals for how to understand and identify true love. For every soul wrenching, poetic portrayal of love in cinema, there are probably five reality TV shows filled with couples screaming at each other. Part of the entertainment value in romcoms or in any show depicting relationships is that the audience loves to hate some of the couples. This is certainly true of Love Actually. At a particularly raucous screening of the film during the holidays at an Alamo Drafthouse, for example, the audience delighted in booing and hissing every time Mia (Heike Makatsch) hit on her married boss (Alan Rickman). And when audiences roll their eyes at the absurdity of fictional couples, they aren’t taking cues from those couples on how to behave in the real world. Rather, they are delighting in the ridiculousness of it all. This is fundamentally what critics of Love Actually don’t understand. Some of the film is moving, some of it is not. Some of it is worth taking seriously, some of it is not. A smart viewer will know the differences and enjoy the film despite its occasional creepiness.

‘Love Actually’ Is About More Than Romantic Love

Image via Universal Pictures

Of course, the film is neither entirely about romantic love nor is it even entirely about successful relationships. The love shared between rock star Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) and his manager (Gregor Fisher) is not romantic, it’s a long held but unexpressed platonic love between two best friends. The conclusion to their storyline is, in fact, a very healthy one because it suggests that heterosexual men should be able to express their love for each other without feeling uncomfortable about it. Another wonderful storyline is the love between Daniel (Liam Neeson) and his stepson Sam, who are both mourning the loss of their wife/mom, respectively. Their grief brings them closer together and Sam’s infatuation with Joanna, childish though it may be, is what allows them to form a beautiful father-son bond. Furthermore, the marriage of Harry (Alan Rickman) and Karen (Emma Thompson) is a sad one that was seemingly picture-perfect until Harry’s flirtation with infidelity threatens to ruin everything. Karen is placed in the unfair and unfortunate position of deciding how to react to his betrayal and the film provides no easy answers for her.

So you see, although Love Actually can at times be a load of bollocks (as the Brits would say), it also tugs at the heart strings for very good reasons. Its obvious flaws are typically regarded as such by audiences that are sophisticated enough to understand the differences between real love and movie love, between superficial infatuation and deeply-held commitments. Love Actually’s unique ability to oscillate between these two extremes of reality TV-esque madness and genuinely moving drama, is what makes it such a special and rewatchable film.