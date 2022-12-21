M. Basketeball Plays Host To Notre Dame Wednesday At 8:30 P.M.

TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which holds an undefeated 6-0 record at home against Notre Dame, plays host to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 8:30 at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The game will be televised on the ACC Network, and is the Seminoles’ final game of the fall semester. Florida State’s players and coaches will be off until beginning preparations for its next ACC game at Duke. The Seminoles are 1-1 in ACC play after traveling to play at Virginia (December 3) and gaining a victory in their ACC home opener against Louisville (73-55, December 10). The Seminoles’ game against Notre Dame is their third ACC game of the season and first of 18 consecutive conference games to close out the regular season. Following Wednesday’s game at home against Notre Dame, the Seminoles travel to play at Duke on December 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE’S RECENT ACC SUCCESS AT THE TUCKER CENTER

Florida State is 50-6 in ACC play at the Donald L. Tucker Center in the last seven seasons. The Seminoles’ winning percentage of nearly 90 percent in conference play since the start of the 2016-17 season has made the Tucker Center one of the toughest places to play for ACC opponents. Florida State lost only two ACC home games (73-69 to Louisville on January 10, 2018 and 80-78 to Duke on January 12, 2019) from the start of the 2016-17 ACC schedule through the end of the 2020-21 ACC schedule. To extrapolate the Seminoles’ winning ways even further, the Seminoles won their final two ACC home games of the 2015-16 season against Notre Dame (77-56 on February 27, 2016) and Syracuse (78-73 on March 5, 2016) to raise their recent conference record at home to 52-6 for a winning percentage to .897.

FLORIDA STATE AT HOME SINCE 2015

Florida State is 91-12 at home in the last six (plus) seasons (.883 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 91 of their last 103 home games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 88 of 101 home games (.871 winning percentage) in the last six seasons (2018 through 2022).

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 398 career wins and ranks fifth in ACC history with 178 career ACC wins at Florida State.

HAMILTON APPROACHING ACC MILESTONE

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton enters Wednesday’s game with 398 career wins as the Seminoles’ Head Coach in the ACC. He is just two wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in ACC history with 400 or more wins as a coach in the nation’s top conference for basketball. Hamilton is looking to join a select group that consists of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879 wins), Roy Williams of North Carolina (485 wins) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461 wins).

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…

…Defeat Notre Dame and win its seventh consecutive home game against the Fighting Irish. The Seminoles defeated Notre Dame, 76-74, on January 24, 2014 in Tallahassee in the first meeting between the two teams as members of the ACC and have won each game play in the capital city of Florida since the series began;

…Defeat Notre Dame and gain its fifth win in the last six meetings in the series between the two teams.

FLORIDA STATE MAKES SEASON-HIGH 11 3-POINT FIELD GOALS AGAINST ST. JOHN’S

Led by Darin Green’s career-high eight 3-point field goals made, Florida State made a season-high 11 3-point field goals against St. John’s in its Orange Bowl Classic game on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Florida State’s 11 3-point field goals made against the Johnnies were the most made by the Seminoles since making 12 in their 74-70 win over Notre Dame on March 2, 2022 at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State is averaging 7.4 3-point field goals made and shooting .394 from the bonusphere in its last five games.

RECENT DOUBLE DIGIT 3-POINT FIELD GOALS MADE GAMES

Florida State made its season-high of 11 3-point field goals against St. John’s in the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday at the FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Fla. It marked the fifth in time in the last two seasons and 43 games that the Seminoles had made in double digits in 3-point field goals in a single games. Florida State is 4-1 in the last two seasons when they have made at least 10 3-point field goals in a single game.

DARIN GREEN FROM 3-POINT RANGE IN THE ACC STATISTICS

Darin Green, Jr, enters Wednesday’s game against Notre Dame ranked tied for first in the ACC with 39 3-point shots made and ranked second in the ACC in the 3-point field goal shooting category with a career-high .459 mark. He is tied for the ACC lead for total 3-point shots made (39) and 3-point shots made per game (3.0) with NC State’s Terquavion Smith and ranks second in the ACC to Casey Morsell of Virginia in the 3-point field goal shooting percentage category. Morsell is shooting .466 from the 3-point line.

SEMINOLES CONTINIUE TO CONNECT FROM THE FREE THROW LINE

Florida State has shot better than 73 percent and is shooting a combined .802 percent from the free throw line in its last five games. The Seminoles were a perfect nine of nine from the line at Virginia on December 3 and made 18 free throws in their win over USC Upstate on December 13.

FLORIDA STATE ON THE BLOCKS

Florida State enters Wednesday’s game against Notre Dame with 58 blocked shots and a 4.5 blocked shots per game average. The Seminoles have blocked at least one shot in each of their 13 games this season. Florida State is ranked third in the ACC in total blocked shots with 58 and sixth in the ACC with an average of 4.5 blocked shots per game.

FLORIDA STATE STEALING

Florida State enters Wednesday’s game against Notre Dame with 83 steals and a 6.4 steals per game average. The Seminoles totaled a season-high 11 steals against Siena in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on November 24, and have earned at least five steals in 12 of their 13 games.

FLORIDA STATE SCORING

Florida State enters Wednesday’s game against Notre Dame averaging 78.0 points scored in its last three games – 80 in its win over USC Upstate, 79 against St. John’s, and 75 in its ACC victory over Louisville. The Seminoles are averaging 78.0 points scored in their last three games as compared to having averaged 65.5 points scored in the first 10 games of the season.