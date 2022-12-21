Mahindra launches ‘XUV400Verse’- the metaverse platform for its

Mahindra and Mahindra, the SUV manufacturer, has unveiled ‘XUV400verse’ – the metaverse platform for Mahindra’s electric XUV400 in the virtual world, powered by Metadome.ai.

The platform will act as a universe that combines the brand’s virtual spaces to offer a unique customer experience, replete with photorealistic graphics. The XUV400verse will enable Mahindra enthusiasts and customers to engage, collaborate, socialise, and have an immersive product interaction.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “The XUV400verse will enable us to create a superior customer experience. We invite our community of young SUV buyers and enthusiasts to plug into this experience with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes. We are providing an environment that resonates with our next generation of tech-savvy customers, offering them an innovative and immersive experience.”

For customers to explore their creativity in the XUV400verse, the brand will provide experiences such as:

· Virtual Brand Showroom: The immersive virtual showroom bears a strong resemblance to Mahindra’s identity. The showroom has a futuristic design with guided and free-roam journeys, LED wall showcasing with spatial sound interactive avatars (Live and Non-Player Characters – NPCs) and zones with brand-led merchandise and accessories.

· Customise your own avatar: Visitors in the XUV400verse can create and join with their own avatars and also invite their friends and family for a shared experience.

· Hyper-realistic 3D car configurator: Users can engage with the hyper-realistic 3D car configurator, which enables real-time customisation, switch colours and explore the SUV’s features in an immersive format.

· Virtual test-drive: The XUV400verse also hosts a first-of-its-kind virtual test drive, with multiple modes and camera views where the user can learn about the salient features of the SUV in a gamified manner, while the environment also comes with brand billboards and captivating cinematics.

https://mahindraelectricautomobile.com/xuv400/400verse

Info@BestMediaInfo.com