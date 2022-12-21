Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV gets XUV400verse metaverse platform

Mahindra & Mahindra, the top SUV producer in India, today introduced XUV400verse, a metaverse platform powered by Metadome.ai for Mahindra’s All-Electric XUV400 in the virtual world. To provide a special consumer experience with photorealistic graphics, the platform will function as a universe that unites the brand’s virtual spaces. Mahindra customers will be able to communicate with the brand, work together, socialise, and have an immersive product experience thanks to the XUV400verse.

Veejay Nakra, President of – the Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The XUV400verse will enable us to create a superior customer experience. We invite our community of young SUV buyers and enthusiasts to plug into this experience with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes. We are providing an environment that resonates with our next generation of tech-savvy customers, offering them an innovative and immersive experience.”

For customers to explore their creativity in the XUV400verse, the brand will provide unique experiences such as Virtual Brand Showroom, Customisable Avatar, Hyper-realistic 3D car configurator, and Virtual test drive.

Virtual Brand Showroom: The immersive virtual showroom bears a solid resemblance to Mahindra’s identity. The showroom has a futuristic design with guided and free-roam journeys, an LED wall showcasing with spatial sound interactive avatars (Live and Non-Player Characters – NPCs), and zones with brand-led merchandise and accessories.

Customisable avatar: Visitors in the XUV400verse can create and join with their own avatars and also invite their friends and family for a shared experience.

Hyper-realistic 3D car configurator: Users can engage with the hyper-realistic 3D car configurator, which enables real-time customization, switch colours, and explore the SUV’s features in an immersive format.

Virtual test-drive: The XUV400verse also hosts a first-of-its-kind virtual test drive, with multiple modes and camera views where the user can learn about the salient features of the SUV in a gamified manner while the environment also comes with brand billboards and captivating cinematics.