Mahindra XUV400 Metaverse launched: XUV400Verse

Mahindra, today unveiled XUV400verse, the metaverse platform for Mahindra’s All-Electric XUV400 in the virtual world, powered by Metadome.ai. The platform will act as a universe that combines the brand’s virtual spaces to offer a unique customer experience, replete with photorealistic graphics. The Mahindra XUV400 will make its way into the market in the first week on next year.

Updated Dec 21, 2022 | 08:34 PM IST

Mahindra XUV400 Photo : Times Now Digital

Mahindra introduced its first ever electric SUV , the XUV400 earlier this year and today the company has launched a Metaverse platform for the XUV400 labelled as the ‘ XUV400Verse ’.

The XUV400 is a futuristic all electric SUV from Mahindra and taking the tech quotient higher the brand has now introduced a virtual experience platform for the e-SUV powered by Metadome.ai. With XUV400Verse, Mahindra aims to harness the power of the virtual world to enhance the customer experience with replete and photorealistic graphics. This XUV400Verse will also serve as a place for Mahindra customers and enthusiasts to socialise, engage, collaborate and have an immersive product experience.

Commenting on the occasion Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The XUV400verse will enable us to create a superior customer experience. We invite our community of young SUV buyers and enthusiasts to plug into this experience with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes”. He added that with the XUV400Verse the company intends to provide an environment that resonates with the next-gen of tech-savvy customers by offering them with an innovative and immersive experience.

In the virtual world the XUV400Verse will have features like virtual brand showroom, avatar customisation, hyper-realistic 3D car configurator and virtual test-drive.

According to Mahindra the virtual brand showroom in the XUV400Verse carries a strong resemblance to Mahindra’s reality. It will have a futuristic design with guided free-roam journey, LED wall that showcases spatial sound interactive avatars (Live and Non-Player Characters – NPCs) and zones with brand-led merchandise and accessories. It will have an option to create and cutomise your own avatar, customers will also have an option to invite their friends and family to the Metaverse and can have shared experience with them. Then there is a hyper-realistic 3D car configurator with the option of real-time customisation which will enable the customers to switch colours and explore the features of the electric SUV in the virtual world. Also included in the XUV400Verse is the option to virtually test drive the electric SUV, XUV400 with multiple mode and camera views that will help the user learn more about the SUV in the virtual world.