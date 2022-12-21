Man, 44, suffered hematemesis prior to fatty liver disease

“Contrast-enhanced computed tomography (a CT scan) demonstrated enlargement of the left hepatic lobe (one quarter of the liver) and splenomegaly (enlarged spleen), which corresponded to liver cirrhosis.”

It also showed “active” bleeding from gastroesophageal varices, which was the cause of the hematemesis.

The study said: “The histological findings of liver biopsy were mild steatosis (a build-up of fat in the liver), mild chronic inflammatory cell infiltrate, and severe fibrosis in the expanded portal areas with bridging fibrosis and spotty or focal necrosis.

“Based on these findings, the patient was diagnosed with portal hypertension and liver cirrhosis due to NASH.”

