Man found dead in abandoned store in Houston’s south side, HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An investigation is underway into a man’s death after he was found in an abandoned store in south Houston, police said.

Just before noon on Wednesday, Houston police received a call about a man down in the 3500 block of Yellowstone Boulevard

When officers arrived at the scene, they went into an abandoned convenience store and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt trauma.

Officers don’t know how long the victim has been dead as some people said they possibly saw him on Tuesday.

According to ABC13’s Neighborhood Safetytracker, Yellowstone Blvd is along the area where seven homicides have taken place in the last 12 months, including McGregor Terrace and Riverside Terrace.

