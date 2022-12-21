Man says his attorney, disapproving of his relationship with her

LYNDHURST, Ohio —

Assault: Cedar Road

At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 13, a Mentor man, 46, went to the LPD station lobby to report that he had been assaulted by his attorney while at the Capital Grille, 25389 Cedar Road at Legacy Village.

The man met his attorney and her female assistant at the restaurant for a non-business meeting. The man is believed to have a relationship with the assistant of which the attorney does not approve. There was no video of the incident, which has been referred to the city prosecutor to determine if charges will be pursued.

Overdose: Winchester Road

At 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18, a woman reported that her husband, 41, was not breathing. She was given CPR instructions as police and EMS were sent to the home. EMS found the man dead of an overdose. An unidentified white powder was found nearby.

Suspicion: Mayfield Road

At 4:55 p.m. Dec. 18, a woman reported her belief that as she drove she was being followed by a man’s car. Police met the woman at the Get Go gas station at 5275 Mayfield Road.

The man’s car was parked next to a gas pump. The man, 25, of Columbus was found not to be following the woman, but was found to have on his car a license plate belonging to another car.

He parked his car in the Lyndhurst police lot and waited for a ride. Police did not cite the man.

Theft: Mayfield Road

At 3:40 p.m. Dec. 17, a Fairlawn woman, 23, who is an employee of Boston Market, 5096 Mayfield Road, reported that someone took her Social Security card and birth certificate. She had placed the items in a folder while at work.

OVI: Richmond Road

At 1 a.m. Dec. 18, an officer stopped a car because its headlights weren’t activated. It was subsequently discovered that the driver, a South Euclid woman, 23, was intoxicated. The woman was found to have a blood alcohol content of .229, well above the state minimum for drunk driving of .08.

Police charged the woman with OVI and having a prohibited BAC.

Personal welfare check: Hansford Road

At 7:15 p.m. Dec. 11, a man called 911 and hung up without speaking to the dispatcher. Dispatch then called the man to ask if he needed help. The man said he cut his foot and needed stitches, but did not want paramedics to come to his house.

Police went to the house to verify that the man, 58, didn’t, in fact, need help. Although officers heard people talking, no one would answer the door. Dispatch then called the house and told the man to open the door for police. The man, who was accompanied by a woman, opened the door. Police went on to learn that the woman, 29, was wanted on two felonies.

The man, who had a bloody foot, refused to let police into his house, and he and the woman both refused to leave, which prevented her from being arrested. The woman was wanted for probation violations by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

On the morning of Dec. 20, the man called police to his house because he would not allow the woman to enter his residence to gather her property. Police then arrested her on the two warrants.

Attempted auto theft: Mayfield Road

At 7:15 p.m. Dec.11, dispatch received a 911 from a woman who stated that males that drove up in a black SUV broke the windows of her male co-worker’s car in a possible attempt to steal the auto as it was parked in a business’s lot. The suspects left the scene before police arrived. The car was not stolen. The suspects were not apprehended.

Domestic violence: Sunview Road

At 5:05 a.m. Dec. 14, a woman, 59, reported that her boyfriend, 67, with whom she resides, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her down. Police have been called to the house several times in the past to deal with the couple’s disputes.

The matter was referred to the city prosecutor to determine if charges will be filed.

Attempted auto theft: Irene Road

At 4:05 a.m. Dec. 14, a man called 911 to report that two people had entered his car, parked overnight in his driveway. The two suspects left the scene on foot before police arrived. Nothing was stolen. The suspects were not apprehended.

Domestic violence: Delavan Avenue

Just after midnight Dec. 14, a girl,16, called 911 to report that her father, 52, pushed her down stairs and out of the house. The father then locked himself in his house. The girl was not injured and was picked up by her aunt. The incident has been referred to the prosecutor.

See more Sun Messenger news here.