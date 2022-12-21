Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag gives blunt one-word Jadon Sancho

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man has been training away from the squad since before the World Cup break, and when asked by Sky Sports if Ten Hag had an upate on Sancho, he simply replied: “No.” When pressed again, the Dutchman repeated his one-word answer.

Sancho has not trained with the rest of the squad since October 31, and after missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad he turned off his social media accounts and trained individually in the Netherlands with a coach that Ten Hag recommended.

Earlier this month Ten Hag explained that he was not sure when Sancho would be in a position to return to the team. “We want to bring him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be,” Ten Hag said.

