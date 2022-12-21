Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to discuss Glazers – ‘Don’t ask

United will find out their quarter-final opponents on Thursday after Manchester City play Liverpool in the final game in the round of 16. Ten Hag says his side still need to up their game after the six-week break for the World Cup.

He continued: “It was difficult to get the press but we did and we need to take more benefit from that. There is still room for improvement but I am pleased with the win.”

“The players are hungry after the World Cup break and it was great to see a team goal (for Eriksen’s effort).” United resume their Premier League campaign on December 27 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here