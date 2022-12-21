Man Utd star Marcus Rashford proves Neville right after Burnley

He added: “He looked like he carried his form pre-World Cup into the World Cup with England. He was unlucky not to play from the start in those knockout games.

“He definitely looked lively and that he’s got his confidence back, a different player than what he was last year when there were large rumours that he should leave the club or he could be sold. Thankfully he’s back and smiling again, which I think is really important for him.

“It looked to me at one point like he had the world on his shoulders. Everything he was achieving off the field, which was absolutely outstanding, he wasn’t bringing that confidence and that personality onto the pitch, he’d looked like he’d lost something.

“It looks now like he’s got that balance right and I think the manager coming in has really helped him, he’s given him his confidence back.”

