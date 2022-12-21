Manhunt for killer after double stabbing in London leaves boy,16,

Police have launched a manhunt in London after a teenager died following a double stabbing.

Two 16-year-old boys sustained stab injuries after a brutal attack on Tuesday night in Clerkenwell.

Emergency services found the boys on Seward Street, EC1, and were able

The other sadly died on the scene after they arrived, the Mettropolitan Police confirmed.

The police service added that the other teen was brought to hospital for “non-life threatening” injuries.

The Met Police said: “Police were called to Seward Street, EC1 shortly after 22.30hrs on Tuesday, 20 December following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Two males, both believed to be aged 16, were found with stab wounds.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, one of the males died at the scene.

“The other male was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing.”

