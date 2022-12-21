Man’s body found in undercarriage of TUI plane from Gambia to UK

A man’s body has been discovered in the undercarriage of a plane flying into Britain.
The TUI flight had flown from Gambia’s capital of Banjul to London’s Gatwick Airport, Gambia’s government spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sussex Police said the body, a black male, was discovered at Gatwick around 4am on December 7.
In a statement, the police said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on December 7.
“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
Flights from Gambia to the UK typically last six hours.
The incident comes just a month after airport workers found a dead body in the undercarriage of a jet that had arrived from Iran in Germany.
