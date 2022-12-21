Categories
UK

Man’s body found in undercarriage of TUI plane from Gambia to UK


A man’s body has been discovered in the undercarriage of a plane flying into Britain. 

The TUI flight had flown from Gambia’s capital of Banjul to London’s Gatwick Airport, Gambia’s government spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sussex Police said the body, a black male, was discovered at Gatwick around 4am on December 7.

In a statement, the police said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on December 7.

“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Flights from Gambia to the UK typically last six hours.

The incident comes just a month after airport workers found a dead body in the undercarriage of a jet that had arrived from Iran in Germany.

MORE TO FOLLOW



Source link

Avatar

By Charles Harrison

Charles Harrison joined Express.co.uk as a News Reporter in January 2022, having previously worked at Southwark News from 2021.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.